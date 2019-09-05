New
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
DJI Osmo Pocket 4K 3-Axis Camera
$271 $319
free shipping

Adorama Camera via Rakuten offers the DJI Osmo Pocket 4K 3-Axis Camera for $319. Coupon code "AD48" cuts it to $271. With free shipping, that's $26 under our July mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $48 today. Buy Now

Features
  • 4K video at 60 fps
  • 12-megaixel photos
  • up to 140 minutes of use per full charge
  • Model: CP.ZM.00000097.01
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "AD48"
  • Expires 9/5/2019
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Digital Cameras Rakuten DJI
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register