Rakuten · 54 mins ago
DJI Osmo Action Cam 4K HDR 12MP Waterproof Digital Camera
$245 $289
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $45, at least $71 less than what most retailers charge, and $9 under our September mention. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "ALT44" to bag this discount.
  • 12.3MP Sony IMX577 CMOS image sensor
  • 4K HDR video at 60fps & 100 Mbps
  • EIS (electronic image stabilization) stable, shake-free footage
  • 8x slow motion @ 1080p 240 fps
  • water-resistant up to 36 feet
  • 802.11 ac Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2
  • supports microSD, microSDHC, and microSDXC formats
  • Model: CP.OS.00000020.01
  • Code "ALT44"
  • Expires 11/14/2019
