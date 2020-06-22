It's $29 less than buying it from DJI directly. Buy Now at Costco
- charging base and extra battery
- stabilized gimbal camera
- 2.4 mile fly range
- extended flight time
Expires 6/22/2020
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- orders of $35 or more bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply
27 items on sale; save on cornhole sets, foosball tables, playhouses, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's $20 off list and $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 480p video recording w/ 90° lens
- 7-minute flight time
- 50-foot range with controller
- 33-foot range with iOS or Android device
- 1-button takeoff and landing
- Model: XK2380
That's a $10 drop in the last four days. You'd pay around $40 for 24 stems excluding shipping fees via most online florists. Buy Now at Costco
- They won't arrive in time for Mother's Day but does time even matter anymore?
Save $12 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- In Pewter.
- includes fire bowl, Mexican beach pebble, cork base pad, and 3 cans of feul
- up to 3 hours of burn time
- 3,000 BTU
- 7" flame
- Model: OD-TT-WAVE-PTR-03
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 170MB read & 90MB write speeds
That's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Costco
- includes handler, spare battery, 32GB MicroSD card, and case
- 4K video and 12 MP photos
- waterproof up to 33 feet
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- voice control
That's about $36 under the lowest price we could find for these items separately elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for this camera. Buy Now at Adorama
- DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera
- charging kit
- SanDisk 32GB Extreme Class 10 U3 microSDHC Memory Card
- Froggi Extreme Sport Action Camera Accessory Set
- Model: CP.OS.00000020.01 D
That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay with DJI's standard manufacturer warranty. (Exact warranty terms are unclear.)
- panorama mode
- smartphone operation via the DJI GO app
- 4K video at up to 30 fps
- integrated microphone & 3.5mm port for external mic
- Model: CP.ZM.000160.R
