Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
DJI Mavic Air 4K Quadcopter Drone
$599 $919
free shipping

It's a $170 drop compared to our previous mention, the lowest price we could find now by $100, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 4K video capture and 12MP photo capture
  • GPS- & vision position-based navigation
  • top speed of up to 43 mph
  • 21-minute flight time
  • Model: CP.PT.00000138.01
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toys & Hobbies B&H Photo Video DJI
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register