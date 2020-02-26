Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
DJI Certified Refurb Event at eBay
up to 35% off
free shipping

Save on a small selection of DJI drone accessories and a DJI Inspire 1 V2.0 Drone in the sale. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by the DJI Official Store via eBay
  • These refurbished items are covered by a standard DJI warranty, same as new ones: If you are not happy with a refurbished product and have not yet activated it, you can return it within seven days of receipt for a full refund or a replacement refurbished product.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cameras eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register