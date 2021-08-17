DIY Tools at Tacklife Tools at tacklifetools.com: 50% off in cart

tacklifetools.com · 1 hr ago
50% off in cart
free shipping w/ $50
Save half off a selection of over 25 tools. Shop Now at tacklifetools.com
Tips
- Discount applies in cart.
- Pictured is the Tacklife 15A 12" Sliding Miter Saw for $169.99 (low by $40).
- Shipping adds $5 or order over $50 ship for free.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 day ago
Woot Garage Sale
Discounts on groceries, tools, electronics & more
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on hundreds of deals including home items, electronics, computers, groceries, apparel, exercise and sports equipment, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Home Depot · 5 days ago
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Precision Rotary Tool (No Battery)
$20
free shipping
Third-party sellers via eBay and Amazon charge up to $50 for this bare tool. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- five speed settings
- 12 accessories
- Model: PRT100B
Staples · 4 days ago
Harper 400-lb.-Capacity Convertible Hand Truck & Dolly
$58 $78
free shipping
Walmart charges $65. Buy Now at Staples
Features
- 400-lb. Capacity
- Model: PJDY2223A
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Ryobi 18V One+ Li-Ion Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries & Charger
$129 $208
free shipping
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
tacklifetools.com · 3 days ago
Tacklife 1,200 Peak 18,000mAh Car Jump Starter
$48 $90
free shipping
Use coupon code "TKT8PRO1" for $72 off list and a low by $26. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Tips
- In Orange or Green.
Features
- jumps gas engines up to 7.5L or diesel engines up to 6.0L
- dual USB Quick Charge
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 3-mode LED light
- built-in compass
- LCD screen
- Model: T8 Pro
