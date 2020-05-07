Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Whether you are making masks for yourself or someone else, Joann's offers free DIY instructions on how to make a variety of styles. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
This is a great time to take up (or renew) a hobby. Coupon code "FORYOU" takes an extra 30% off this sewing center, making it $8 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at Macy's
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Scratch your crafting itch with a sewing machine and supplies for every skill level. Shop Now
If you want to make your own face mask, Michaels has step-by-step instructions on how to make a variety of masks and shields. Shop Now at Michaels
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Save big on sewing tables, chairs, cabinets, dressforms, and more; plus, save an additional $7.99 per order with their free shipping offer. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Sign In or Register