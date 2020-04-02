Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Michaels · 23 hrs ago
DIY Face Shields & Masks
free instructions

Want to offer yourself some peace of mind protection and backup healthcare workers? Michaels demonstrated how you can do just that with step-by-step guides for making face shields and masks. They've listed what you'll need and you can even get the materials, if needed, for 20% less via the coupon mentioned below. Shop Now at Michaels

Tips
  • Get 20% off regular-priced purchases at Michaels via coupon code "20MAKE4120".
Features
  • 5 steps to follow for shields and 9 steps for the masks.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "20MAKE4120"
  • Published 23 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Crafts Michaels
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register