Want to offer yourself some peace of mind protection and backup healthcare workers? Michaels demonstrated how you can do just that with step-by-step guides for making face shields and masks. They've listed what you'll need and you can even get the materials, if needed, for 20% less via the coupon mentioned below. Shop Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Save big on plenty of isolation-friendly crafts and hobbies. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Johanna Basford is the NYT best-seller of coloring books like The Secret Garden and Enchanted Forest. You don't have to be artistically-inclined and may be a great resource for the restless or even people who don't know how to park and can practice staying inside the lines. Shop Now
That's the best price we could find by $13 for just the sewing machine alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on hundreds of stimulating solutions for bored kids. Shop Now at Michaels
That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michaels
Keep the creative juices flowing and the stress level down with this deal. It's the lowest price we could find by $2 and will be perfect for countless quarantivities. Buy Now at Michaels
