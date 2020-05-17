Open Offer in New Tab
DIY Face Shields & Masks at Michaels
20% off
free shipping w/ $59

If you want to make your own face mask, Michaels has step-by-step instructions on how to make a variety of masks and shields. Shop Now at Michaels

Tips
  • Apply code "20MAKE4120" to drop the price on the materials.
  • Get 40% off cut-to-order fabrics. (The coupon does not apply to this selection.)
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $59 or more.
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/17/2020
