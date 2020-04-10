Personalize your DealNews Experience
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save big on plenty of isolation-friendly crafts and hobbies. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Johanna Basford is the NYT best-seller of coloring books like The Secret Garden and Enchanted Forest. You don't have to be artistically-inclined and may be a great resource for the restless or even people who don't know how to park and can practice staying inside the lines. Shop Now
Save on hundreds of stimulating solutions for bored kids. Shop Now at Michaels
Grab everything you need to make this year's Easter basket, including eggs, plush bunnies, accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Michaels
