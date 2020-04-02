Open Offer in New Tab
Michaels · 1 hr ago
DIY Face Shields & Masks at Michaels
20% off
free shipping w/ $59

Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels

  • bag 20% off necessary materials (linked at the bottom) via coupon code "20MAKE4120"
  • Code "20MAKE4120"
