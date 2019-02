With a new 2-year agreement, AT&T offers its DIRECTV Select bundled with a $100 AT&T Visa Reward Card forfor the first 12 months. (Scroll down. It's the offer on the left under "Save more and get more when you bundle TV with Internet".) DIRECTV Select features over 150 channels, HD DVR service, plus HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Cinemax for three months. (Plan prices may vary by location. The cost for months 13-24 is $78/mo.)