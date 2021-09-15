Stream live and on-demand TV with DIRECTV STREAM starting at $69.99/mo. with no annual contract. Plus, get 3 months of HBO Max free on select plans. (High speed internet is required.) Shop Now at DIRECTV STREAM
- Use your own compatible device or DIRECTV STREAM's exclusive streaming device:
- App available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, Chromecast, & more
- DIRECTV STREAM Device available for $5/mo. for 24 months ($120 total)
- Watch live local & national channels, regional sports, and on-demand titles
- Cloud DVR with 20 hours included (get unlimited hours for $10/mo.)
- Stream on up to 20 devices at once
- 14-day full refund return policy
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Dodging the $4.99 monthly fee adds up to a $60 savings across the whole year. Shop Now at T-Mobile
- Click through the "Activate Now" link and use coupon code "2021APPLETVP1" to get this deal.
- Eligible plans include Magenta and Magenta MAX; scroll down to see a full list of eligible plans in T-Mobile's FAQ.
- free access to Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Greyhound, and more
in anticipation of the next installment of our favorite globe-trotting spy in "No Time To Die" (US release date of October 8, 2021), now comes a documentary retrospective of Daniel Craig's 15 year adventure as James Bond. The best part being that it's free; we are definitely "shaken, not stirred" about this one. Shop Now at Apple
- documentary
- 45-minute run time
- Craig shares his personal memories in conversation w/ 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Coupon code "GRUVLOYAL20" takes an extra 20% off titles already priced as low as $8.99. Save on Battlestar Galactica, Buck Rogers, The Expanse, Heroes, and more. Shop Now at GRUV
- Pictured is Battlestar Galactica 1980: The Final Season on DVD for $11.19 after coupon (low by $16, outside of Gruv storefronts).
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Sign In or Register