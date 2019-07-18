Walmart offers the DHP Sunset Hills Mid-Century Convertible Futon Sofa in Grey for $249.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping fee. (Amazon charges the same, but it's temporarily out of stock.) That's the lowest price we could find by $123. Buy Now
- tufted seat and back
- linen upholstery
- quickly converts from sofa to sleeper
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon continues to offer the Safavieh Livingston Collection Soho Tufted Foldable Sofa Bed in Orange for $369 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $22, although most stores charge over $400. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price
- folds into a futon-style bed
- made of metal and eucalyptus wood with polyester upholstery
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey or Black/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nevio 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa with 3 Power Recliners in Smoke or Argento for $3,699. Coupon code "HOME" cuts that to $3329.10. With $200 for white glove delivery, that's a savings of $2,386 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- White glove delivery includes assembly and set-up in the room of your choice.
- measures 124'' x 124'' x 32''
- available with right or left-facing arms
- three reclining pieces
- top grain cowhide leather upholstery
- solid wood framing
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield 92.9" Tufted Sofa Couch in Hemp for $556.79 with free delivery. That's $139 under our mention from last month, $542 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Apply coupon code "PB15" to drop the price further to $473.27.
Buy Now
- extra wide seating capacity
- constructed of solid and engineered hardwoods with polyester/nylon fabric
- Model: 2675-S-Hemp
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
Amazon offers the DHP Fusion 24" Metal Counter Stool 2-Pack in Antique Gun Metal for $69 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now
- Walmart matches this price.
- distressed finish metal legs and wood seat
- stackable
- Model: S002105
Sign In or Register