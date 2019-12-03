Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
DHP Kebo Futon Couch with Microfiber Cover
$100 $169
free shipping

That's $20 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen in over a year. (It's the best deal today by $17.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
  • Padded feet
  • Measures 69" x 32" x 29"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart DHP
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register