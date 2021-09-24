New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
$265 $386
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $84. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Gray or Teal.
- tufted back
- measures 72” x 32.5" x 35”
Macy's · 3 days ago
Bitola 86" Top Grain Leather Dual Power Reclining Sofa
$1,299 $2,289
$50 shipping
Save $990 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Choose $50 drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, or $110 white glove delivery. (Shipping may vary by ZIP.)
Features
- dual power head and footrests
- attached cushions
- measures 86" x 38" x 39"
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tyvon 80" Top Grain Leather Power Motion Sofa
$1,199 $2,149
$50 shipping
Save $950 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- In Charcoal or Taupe.
- Choose $50 drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, or $110 white glove delivery. (Shipping may vary by ZIP.)
Features
- attached cushions
- removable legs
- measures 80"W x 39"D x 39"H
- 22" seat depth
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
Abbyson Living Riverside 3-Piece Top-Grain Leather Reclining Set
$2,499 for members $3,499
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $1,071. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
Features
- 5 manual reclining seats
- weight capacity of 300-lbs. per seat
- Model: MR-2537-GRY-3P
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Magic Home 3-Piece Reclining Sectional Sofa
$1,874 $1,991
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $142. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available at this price in Black.
Features
- measures 108.3" x 108.3" x 38.6"
- 2 manual recliners
- 2 consoles, each with 2 cup holders and a storage compartment
- Model: MH-W223S00028
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart Patio & Garden Deals
up to 53% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart Electronics Deals
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on major brands across electronics from laptops to headphones, tablets, security cameras, cell phones, smart home, video games, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Chromebook 4 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM for $129 (low by $40).
New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Free Assembly Men's Fatigue Jacket
$6 $40
free shipping w/ $35
It's only available at this price in Green Porcelain, but that's $34 less than what it costs in other colors. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Walmart · 3 days ago
Frogg Toggs Men's Pro Lite Waterproof Rain Suit w/ Pockets
$20 $45
free shipping w/ $35
That's a savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
