DHP Aiden Futon Frame
$80 $119
free shipping

Walmart offers the DHP Aiden Futon Frame in several colors (Black pictured) for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same.
  • converts to a Full bed
  • measures 76.5" x 30" x 29"
  • requires a standard size futon mattress (not included)
All Deals Sofas & Couches Walmart DHP
