Walmart offers the DHP Aiden Futon Frame in several colors (Black pictured) for $79.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Walmart offers the DHP 6" Full-Size Futon Mattress in Black or Tan for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $69 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DHP Zoe Convertible Futon in Blue for $164.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find for this color by $140. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DHP Ivana Tufted Futon in Green Velvet for $359.59 with free shipping. That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $364.80. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Case Andrea Milano Bonded Leather Double Recliner Sofa for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $6, although most retailers charge $289 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off list and a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DHP Modern Queen Canopy Bed with Built-in Headboard in White for $159 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DHP Junior Metal Twin Loft Bed with Ladder in several colors (Black pictured) for $89.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's $29 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the DHP Parsons Modern End Table in White for $20 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
