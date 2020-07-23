DC Shoes cuts 20% off of select footwear for men and women. Shop Now at DC Shoes
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping on $65 or more.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on a wide variety of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes, with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Select items are marked at an extra 25% off through July 26 (the discount is already shown on the product pages.)
- Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
This was already a great sale yesterday, but Nordstrom Rack has knocked an extra 25% off the price of nearly 70 pairs of Birkenstocks. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- The discount is marked on the product pages.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $100 or more to score free shipping.
Use coupon code "EXTRA50" to get the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Clarks
- Available in several colors (Dark Blue pictured).
Many big brand items were already at impressive lows yesterday, but there's now an extra 25% off. Save on styles from adidas, Alexander McQueen, Nike, Reebok, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- The discount is marked on the product pages.
- Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
Men's T-shirts start at $13, women's shoes at $28, and men's shoes at $35. Shop Now at DC Shoes
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping on $65 or more.
- These items cannot be exchanged or returned.
Sign In or Register