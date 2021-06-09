D'Artagnan Extreme American Wagyu Burger Lovers Bundle 12-pack for $125

Step up your grilling game with this gourmet American Wagyu burger pack up. You'll save $25 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
- Ships uncooked and frozen via UPS 2nd Day Air.
- 12 8-oz. American Wagyu burger patties
- 12 artisanal brioche burger buns
- 1.5-lbs (two 12-oz packs) Heritage Applewood Smoked Bacon
- 8-oz tub of black truffle butter
Expires 6/26/2021
Published 52 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
