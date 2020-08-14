New
Guitar Center · 1 hr ago
$500 $800
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $300. Buy Now at Guitar Center
Tips
- Available at this price in Walnut Stain.
Features
- Seymour Duncan Jazz/JB humbucker pair
- stopbar tailpiece
- Tune-o-matic bridge
- maple neck and body
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
4 mos ago
Home School Piano
Level 1 for free
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
Features
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
New
59 mins ago
Refurb 3rd Gen Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 USB Audio Interface
$128 $160
free shipping
Start recording your music at home today at $32 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 3-year Focusrite warranty applies.
Features
- 2 mic/instrument preamplifiers
- USB 2.0 interface
- 192kHz & USB bus power
New
Sweetwater · 42 mins ago
AKG Headphones at Sweetwater
up to $100 off
free shipping
Take up to $100 off select AKG recording monitor headphones for your home studio. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Amazon · 2 days ago
Soundance 5" Tibetan Meditation Singing Bowl Set
$21 $30
free shipping
Clip the 15% off on-page coupon and apply code "MJCU5AJ6" to save $9 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sunlord via Amazon.
Features
- wooden striker with leather handle
- slik cushoin pillow
Guitar Center · 3 wks ago
Sela Primera Wave Cajon
$79 $119
free shipping
This discounted drum "beats" other prices by at least $40. Do you see? Buy Now at Guitar Center
Tips
- In Black or Natural.
- Note: This is currently on backorder, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
Features
- 12mm birch body w/ 9 layers
- removable Sela snare system w/ adjustable snare sound
Guitar Center · 2 wks ago
Epiphone PR-150 Acoustic Guitar
$150 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50 and very low for a name brand acoustic guitar. Buy Now at Guitar Center
Tips
- Available in Natural or Vintage Sunburst.
Features
- spruce top
- mahogany back and sides
- rosewood fretboard
