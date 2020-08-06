New
Guitar Center · 1 hr ago
$500 $800
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $300. (You won't find this color elsewhere.) Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Available in Blue at this price.
- Seymour Duncan Jazz/JB humbucker pair
- stopbar tailpiece
- Tune-o-matic bridge
- maple neck and body
Published 1 hr ago
4 mos ago
Home School Piano
Level 1 for free
Start learning piano at (pia)no cost – access normally costs $17 per month. Shop Now
- you'll get access to Level 1 lessons until September 1, by which point "piano" will hopefully be your "forte"
- that's such a great joke
Musician's Friend · 1 mo ago
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus Limited Edition Electric Guitar
$499 $699
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- available in Ocean Blue at this price
- flame maple top
- mahogany body with gloss finish
- 22 frets
- fixed bridge
- master volume, tone controls
- 3-way pickup switch
- coil split
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Yamaha YRS-20 3-Piece Soprano Recorder
$5 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available at this price in Green.
- made from BPA-free ABS plastic resin
- double holes for low C/C# And D/D# to improve tuning
- traditional Baroque fingering
- includes a plastic bag and fingering chart
- Model: YRS-20BG
Guitar Center · 2 wks ago
Sela Primera Wave Cajon
$79 $119
free shipping
This discounted drum "beats" other prices by at least $40. Do you see? Buy Now at Guitar Center
- In Black or Natural.
- Note: This is currently on backorder, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- 12mm birch body w/ 9 layers
- removable Sela snare system w/ adjustable snare sound
Guitar Center · 6 days ago
Epiphone PR-150 Acoustic Guitar
$150 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50 and very low for a name brand acoustic guitar. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Available in Natural or Vintage Sunburst.
- spruce top
- mahogany back and sides
- rosewood fretboard
