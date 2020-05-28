New
Guitar Center · 1 hr ago
D'Angelico Premier Fulton 12-String Acoustic-Electric Guitar
$270 $500
That's $230 less than most stores charge and a great price for a 12-string acoustic-electric. Buy Now at Guitar Center

  • Available in Sunburst.
  • solid sitka spruce top w/ laminated rosewood back & sides
  • mahogany neck w/ sonokeline fretboard
  • Fishman electronics w/ 3-band EQ
  • single cutaway
