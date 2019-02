B&H Photo Video offers the D-Link AC1750 Dual-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Router bundled with the Keewifi Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini for $89.99. Clip the on-page 33% off coupon to cut that price to. With, that's $30 under the lowest price we could find for the router alone. It features both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, data transfer speeds up to 1.75Gb/s (on the 5GHz band), and Gigabit Ethernet ports.