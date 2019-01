NeweggFlash offers the D-Link 1620 Dual Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Range Extender for $61.44. Coupon code "NEFPBC69" cuts it to. With, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) This compact range extender supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps and has two folding external antennas. Deal ends February 2.