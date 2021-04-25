Save on digital guidebooks, sourcebooks, players' guides, adventures, and more. Shop Now
- Prices are as marked.
- Pictured is the D&D Players Handbook for $22.49. ($9 less than a physical copy)
-
Expires 5/3/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
There are around 15 to save on, with most below $15. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Hasbro Gaming Speak Out for $11.49 ($4 off).
It's $16 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $8.) Buy Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- 1 double-sided game board
- 3 human movers
- 1 Shark mover
- 2 boat movers
- 5 dice, 1 paper pad, 4 character boards, 8 boat pieces, 1 beach closed token, 3 resurface tokens, 3 target tokens, 5 barrel tokens, 16 swimmer tokens
Play as the crew of the Serenity in this fast paced dice game that is the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fastguru via Amazon.
- 30 minute play time
- ages 12+
- up to 5 players
- Model: 82804
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or is free with orders of $35 or more).
- ages 10+
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
If you've got a Nikon camera and want to take a photograph, you can edit it with this new software directly from Nikon. Shop Now
- compatible with Windows or MacOS
- edit images or video
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
Sign In or Register