1 hr ago
Cynch Propane Tank Exchange
$10 $20
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now

  • Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
  • Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
  • Code "GRILLING10 "
  • Expires 7/1/2021
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
