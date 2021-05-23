Cylo White UV Sanitizing Wand for $7

It's $63 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 qualify for free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- 2 built-in ultraviolet sterilizing lamps
- purports to eradicate germs, bacteria, and viruses
- DC 5V/1A power input or requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- measures 5" x 1.4" x 1"
Apply code "74T5WGZ5FCCB" to save $43. Buy Now at Snore Circle
- muscle stimulation
- under chin placement
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Apply coupon code "CEI3INEK" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by WGP Official via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- virtual assistant compatible
- blue light blocking
- magnetic release design for switching between frames
- open ear speaker
- IP67 water resistant
Clip the $2 off 1 coupon to pay about $2 less than you would at other local stores. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Available at this price in Baking Soda & Peroxide Whitening, or Cavity Protection.
- Other varieties start at $1 after the coupon.
- The coupon can be used once and doesn't stack with the $5 off 3 coupon.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
Save on cookware, framed art, headphones, bedding, storage bins, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Gourmet Home Heritage Small Bamboo Wood Storage Bin for $7.49 ($7 off).
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Save on almost 300 items, with women's tanks starting from $7, men's shorts from $13, women's leggings from $17, men's hoodies from $19, men's and women's shoes from $37, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the ASICS men's GEL- Contend 6 Running Sneakers for $37.48 (low by $13).
