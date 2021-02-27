That's a savings of $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders of $89 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $7.95.
- charges via USB
- measures about 9.5" x 6.7 " x 2"
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Shop refurbished iPhones from $339, refurbished Apple Watches from $469, refurbished MacBook Airs from $809, and more. Shop Now at Apple
- A 1-year Apple warranty applies to refurbished items.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple 4K 64GB Streaming Media Player for $169 ($30 off).
With prices starting from $23/mo., save 50% off 3-mo. unlimited plans from one individual to six people (the more people signed up, the cheaper per month rate of cost). Shop Now
- Unlimited data
- Free calls to 50+ countries and territories
- Free data and texts abroad
- Google One membership (100GB cloud storage)
Save on home items, electronics, sporting goods, computers, computers, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
It's $89 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TK-Stores via Amazon.
- 150W power station with 167Wh capacity
- 45,000mAh battery
- includes 2 AC power sockets, 2 USB ports, 3 DC ports
- Model: P16
Women's accessories start at $3, kids' clothes at $5, men's shirts from $9, dresses from $13, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more yield free shipping.
Save on cookware, flatware, kitchen tools, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Raw Cast Iron Skillet 3-Pc. Set for $34.97 ($26 low).
Shop discounted sandals from adidas, Crocs, Merrell, PUMA, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Duramo SL Slide Sandal for $36.97 (low by $13).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
Shop over 300 discounted shoe styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the adidas Men's SL20 Summer Ready Running Shoes for $69.97 (low by $10).
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register