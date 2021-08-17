Cycling Deals at eBay: Discounts on over 90 items

New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Discounts on over 90 items
Find savings on bicycles, accessories, electric conversion kits, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Vilano Step Through 7-Speed City Bike Hybrid for $239 (low by $116).
- See individual product pages for shipping information. (Many items will ship for free.)
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rhinowalk Bike Saddle Bag
$11 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "7TV3O3Q7" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Amgaze via Amazon.
Features
- waterproof
- includes a raincover
- waterbottle pocket
- reflective strip
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Campmoy 26" 21-Speed 350W Electric Mountain Bike
$700 $1,300
free shipping
At $600 off, that's a savings of more than 45%. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- The QS26 model is also available for $760.
Features
- LCD display
- 36V lithium battery
- 350W motor
- 21-speed transmission
- 5 pedal assist modes
- bike lock
- Model: SH26
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Rad Cycle Products Mighty Rack 2-Bike Floor Stand
$25 $39
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- No clamps, no brackets, no lifting
- Store 2 bikes in the same or alternate directions
- steel construction
- Model: 2006 RAD MIGHTY RACK
Dick's Sporting Goods · 2 wks ago
GT Men's Aggressor Pro Mountain Bike
$500 $670
pickup
Save $170 off list price. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Opt for pickup where available to avoid the $20 shipping charge.
- Availability varies by location, and some frame are not available to ship.
Features
- Shimano drivetrain
- 8-speed shifter
- aluminum triple triangle frame
- SR Suntour XCT fork
- Model: G28357
eBay · 5 days ago
Caravan Canopy Domain 20x10-Ft. Carport Sidewalls
$51 $220
free shipping
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Programmable Bluetooth Sign Hat
$14 $19
free shipping
Most sellers on eBay charge $20 or more for similar styles. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by jw.market via eBay.
Features
- USB cable
- 122 x 22 x 0.25mm screen size
eBay · 5 days ago
Powerbuilt 2-Piece Drive Socket Lever Set
$9.95 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
Features
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
eBay · 1 wk ago
Rear Bumper Protector Guard
$28 $80
free shipping
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
Features
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
