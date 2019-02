AMD Ryzen 3 2200G 3.5GHz quad-core processor

8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 120GB SSD

AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB video card

802.11ac wireless, Gigabit Ethernet

6 USB ports

2 HDMI outputs, 2 DisplayPort outputs, 1 DVI output

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Walmart offers the Cybertron GameStation AMD Ryzen 3 Desktop PC forwith. That's $310 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less a week ago. Features include: