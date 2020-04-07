Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme 9th-Gen. i5 6-Core Desktop
$950 $1,070
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400F 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 240GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB GPU
  • USB Gaming Keyboard
  • USB Gaming Mouse
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GXi11248WV2
