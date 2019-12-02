Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 51 mins ago
CyberPowerPC AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core Gaming Desktop w/ 8GB GPU
$600 $750
free shipping

That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 2TB hard drive & 240GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB GPU
  • mouse & keyboard
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GMA4200BST
