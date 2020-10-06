New
CyberPowerPC · 46 mins ago
$1,772 $1,865
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SPRING0410" for $93 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at CyberPowerPC
Features
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 3.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, & 2TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
