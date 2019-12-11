Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 50 mins ago
CyberPower Intelligent 1,500VA 12-Outlet UPS
$110 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Clip the $40 off coupon on the page to get this discount.
  • 6 outlets with only surge protection
  • 6 outlets with battery backup and surge protection
  • LCD diagnostic display
  • includes USB Type-B to USB Type-A cable
  • Model: CP1500AVRLCD
