Walmart · 57 mins ago
CyberPower AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming Desktop w/ 8GB GPU
$749 $1,000
free shipping

That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7GHz 8-core processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 240GB SSD & 1TB hard drive
  • AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics card
  • keyboard & mouse
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SLC9938W
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
