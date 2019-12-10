Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 14 mins ago
CyberPower AMD Ryzen 7 8-Core Gaming Desktop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,000 $1,150
free shipping

That's a savings of $150 off list price.

  • It's offered by Best Buy via eBay.
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core processor
  • 16GB RAM
  • 240GB SSD & 2TB hard drive
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GMA4600BST
