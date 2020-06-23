New
Best Buy · 20 mins ago
CyberPower AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Gaming PC w/ 1TB SSD + RX 5700 XT 8GB GPU
$1,200
free shipping

Although that's list price, it's a great deal for a system with these specs - even when compared to building one yourself. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM
  • 1TB NVMe SSD
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB video card
  • Liquid cooling
  • Windows 10
