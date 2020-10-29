That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Plus, the GPU and CPU alone are about $700 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM 1TB NVMe SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB video card
- Liquid cooling
- Windows 10
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model.
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
After the price drops in-cart, that's $324 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2HL04AA
Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "001BEELINK" to save $60 and make this $6 under our mention from last week.
- Sold by Xuri-Beelink via Amazon.
- Intel Core i5-5257u 2.70GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 8G RAM and 128G SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Intel Iris 6100 graphics
- Model: U57
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy!
Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
That's a 50% savings off the list price, and a great deal on a 65" TV.
- It's available for pickup only in select locations, though stock may be low.
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Model: 65H6510G
You'd expect to pay at least $68 more if purchased separately elsewhere.
- Neon Blue / Red joy cons
- game download
- includes joy cons, grips, dock, and two straps
- Model: HADSKABLD
It's a savings of $200 off list and one of the best prices we're expecting on a 55" TV this year.
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant compatibility
- Android TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S434
That's $2 under what local stores charge.
