New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Current-Gen. Apple iPad Mini 5 64GB WiFi Tablet
$365 w/ $73 in Rakuten points $400
free shipping

BuySpry via Rakuten offers the current-generation Apple iPad Mini 5 7.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet in several colors for $399.99. Coupon code "BUY35" cuts it to $364.99. Plus, you'll get $72.80 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $38 under our mention from two days ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $88.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now

↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BUY35"
  • Expires 7/18/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Rakuten Apple
Mini 64GB Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register