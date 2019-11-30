New
Blinq · 1 hr ago
Current-Gen Apple iPad Pro 11" 256B WiFi Tablet
$730 $1,032
free shipping

Blinq offers the Current-Gen Apple iPad Pro 11" 256B WiFi Tablet in Space Grey for $1,031.99. Coupon code "BLINQNEWS20" cuts that to $729.79. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Blinq

Features
  • A12X Bionic chip
  • 11" edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP front camera
  • USB-C connector
  • Model: MTXQ2LL/A
  • Code " BLINQNEWS20"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
