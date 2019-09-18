New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Current-Gen Apple iPad Pro 11" 1TB WiFi
$1,150
free shipping

$199 under Apple's recently lowered list price and the best deal we've seen for this 2018 model with 1TB of storage. It's available in Space Gray or Silver at both Walmart and Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • A12X Bionic chip
  • 11" edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP front camera
  • USB-C connector
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals iPads Walmart Apple
Pro Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register