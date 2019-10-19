New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Current-Gen Apple iPad Pro 11" 1TB WiFi
$1,100 $1,349
free shipping

That's $249 under Apple's recently lowered list price, $50 under our mention from last month, and the best deal we've seen for this 2018 model with 1TB of storage. (For further comparison, it's the best price today by $169). Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • A12X Bionic chip
  • 11" edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP front camera
  • USB-C connector
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals iPads Walmart Apple
Pro Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register