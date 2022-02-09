New
MorningSave · 41 mins ago
$20 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- You'll need to choose the color in order for the coupon to apply.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Momax Q.Mag Power 5 5,000mAh Charger w/ Stand for iPhone 12/13
$35 $50
free shipping
Clip the 5% extra savings coupon and apply code "5X4IOEK5" to save a total of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Momax Technology via Amazon.
Features
- clear design
- built-in overheat, overcharge, short-circuit, and FOB protection
- Model: IP105MFI
Amazon · 2 days ago
Spigen ArcHybrid 5,000mAh Magnetic Battery Pack for iPhone 12
$33 $55
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price, yielding a saving of $22. (Most third-party Amazon sellers charge over list price.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Spigen Inc via Amazon.
Features
- Suitable for MagSafe compatible cases
- Non-slip rubber coating
- 5,000mAh capacity
- Up to 80% additional charge
Amazon · 2 days ago
Anker PowerWave Qi Wireless Charger Stand
$16 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $7 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- charge in landscape orientation or portrait mode
- case friendly
- high-speed charging
- Model: A2524
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 mo ago
Aduro PowerUp Trinity Pro 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station
$28 $100
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Note: This item is compatible with all wireless charging phones, but is built specifically for AirPods and Apple Watches, and will not work with other smart watch or headset models.
Features
- for iPhone, iWatch, & AirPods
- 10W fast charge mode (with Quick charge 3.0 adapter)
- 3W Standard Charging Mode for iWatch
- 5W Standard Charging Mode for AirPods
- 3-ft USB-C to USB-C cable
MorningSave · 2 days ago
RFID-Blocking 36-Card Wallet
2 for $19 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to save. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Select color before applying coupon code.
Features
- ID window slot
MorningSave · 2 days ago
Touch of Eco NiteBrite Solar Gutter / Fence Lights 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
MorningSave · 2 days ago
Halo Shine 3,000mAh 2-in-1 Flashlight Power Bank 4-Pack
$15 $80
free shipping
That's a savings of $65 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- bright LED and SOS modes
MorningSave · 2 days ago
Refurb Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh USB-C Charger 4-Pack
$16 $240
free shipping
You'd expect to pay at least $40 for a similar 4-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at MorningSave
Tips
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
