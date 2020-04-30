Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Cuisinart Woodcreek 4-in-1 Bluetooth Pellet Grill
$497 $592
$50 shipping

Save more than 15% and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for pickup (where available) to save $49.97 on the freight delivery fee.
Features
  • insert system that includes a ceramic briquette sear insert, charcoal tray, and cast iron griddle
  • Easy Connect technology with Bluetooth
  • Express Ash Clean-Out System
  • 862 square inches of cooking area
  • insulated lid and firebox with temperature gauge and commercial grade gasket seal
  • Model: SMK0036AS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart Cuisinart
Charcoal Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register