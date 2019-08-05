New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill
$135
free shipping

VMInnovations via eBay offers the Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill for $134.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • 154-sq.-in. cooking surface
  • 9,000 BTU stainless steel burner
  • Wooden lid that doubles as a chopping board
  • Model: CGG-750
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills eBay Cuisinart
Gas/Propane Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register