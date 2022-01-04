This is the lowest price we found by $7. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- 5" serrated utility knife with blade guard
- 3.5" paring knife with blade guard
- 8" chef's knife with blade guard
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup or pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, the $10.95 fee will apply.
- 5" serrated utility knife with blade guard
- 3.5" paring knife with blade guard
- 7" Santoku knife with blade guard
- 8" slicing knife with blade guard
- 8" chef's knife with blade guard
- stainless steel/ceramic blades
- dishwasher safe
You'd pay $60 more at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 stainless steel steak knives and presentation box
- 4" serrated blades
It's $85 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
- satin-finished blades
- dishwasher safe (handwashing recommended)
- Model: 17552010
This set starts at $35 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" spear point paring knife
- 4.5" utility knife
- come-apart kitchen shear
- Model: 9676
This is the lowest shipped price we found by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 blade construction
- stainless steel
- blade guard
- Model: M35150
Shop over 20,000 items including apparel for the whole family, home items, home furniture, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
Shop deeply discounted pre-lit trees, garland, figures, scenes, storage, lawn decor, countdown calendars, ornaments, centerpieces, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the National Tree Company 20" Crestwood Spruce Pre-Lit Wreath w/ Silver Bristle, Cones, & Red Berries for $34 ($64 off).
Save $37 on these 10 sauces "inspired" by spirits, like Maple Bourbon BBQ, Coffee Stout, and Green Chile Vodka. Buy Now at Macy's
- Each is a full-size 3-oz. bottle
Shop over 20 discounted styles. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Skechers Men's Delson 2.0 Larwin Slip-On Casual Sneakers for $25 ($35 off).
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-setting temperature control
- includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates, a 4-slot pancake plate, and tongs
- dishwasher-safe parts
- Model: WAF-300P1
- UPC: 086279058836, 086279169358
This is $28 less than a new one today and $8 under our October mention for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- slide-out crumb tray
- 5 toasting settings
- 7 shade settings
- 1,800 watts
- Model: CPT-640
- UPC: 086279175656
That's the best price we could find by $33.
Update: It's now $74.95. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Black.
- silicone handles
- tempered glass covers
- oven safe up to 350°
- titanium reinforced ceramic nonstick interior
- Model: 54C-11BK
- UPC: 086279135087
That's $3 under our October mention of a certified refurb model. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- Available in Gun Metal (pictured), Silver, or Black.
- chop/grind touchpad controls
- bowl is dishwasher-safe
- auto-reverse blade
Sign In or Register