New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Stainless Steel 5.5-Qt. Multipurpose Pot w/ Lid
$24 $35
free shipping w/ $25

Apply code "FRIEND" to get the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • In Onyx Black and Rose Gold.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Or pad your order slightly over $25 and get free shipping
Features
  • aluminum encapsulated base
  • oven safe up to 400°, lid up to 350°
  • dishwasher and freezer safe
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cookware Macy's Cuisinart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register