Apply coupon code "BLKFRI" to save a total of $73 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- forged stainless steel blades
- acrylic covers on magnetic block
- includes 8" chef's knife, 8" slicing knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, and 2.75" bird's beak parer
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
It's $30 less than buying it from Cuisinart directly. Buy Now at Home Depot
- high-carbon stainless steel blades
- stainless steel rivets to secure full-tang blade
- Model: C77WTR-15P
That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Of note, Beyond+ members receive an extra 20% off and free shipping. (It costs $29/year to join.)
- 8" chef knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5.5" serrated utility knife
- 3.5" pairing knife
- 2.75" bird's beak paring knife
- 8 4.5" steak knives
- kitchen shears
- sharpener
- storage block
With over 700 items to choose from, there are already over 300 items at least 40% off before the coupon (apply coupon code "BLKFRI" to sang an extra 20% off). Brands such as Calphalon, J. A. Henckels, Cuisinart, Martha Stewart Collection, Rachael Ray, Joseph Joseph, and more are included. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the J.A. Henckels Solution 18-Piece Knife Block Set for $112.79 (low by $27).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Amazon charges $40. Buy Now at Sur La Table
- Polypropylene handles
- Ice-hardened high-carbon stainless steel
- Hand wash
One of the cheapest 8" Henckels knives we've seen Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the $3 coupon on the product page
- Made in Spain from German stainless steel
- Triple riveted handle
- Hand wash
- Model: 31161-201
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Adventure, Capri Frost, or Cascade at this price.
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Thanks to the $20 rebate and coupon code "CHEERFUL", that's $40 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we've seen in nearly a year. Buy Now at JCPenney
- You can fill out the $20 rebate here.
- Opt for ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
- sharpening steel, utility knives, chefs knife, shears, block, 2 santoku knives, paring knife, 4 steak knives, and slicing knife
It's $11 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- burr mills offer a more consistent grind compared to blade grinders
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- heavy-duty
- Model: DBM-8
That's the best price we could find by $5 and a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
Apply coupon code "THANKS" to get this deal. With the Kohl's Cash, that's $40 under last week's mention and even without the cash, it's the lowest price we've seen for this bread maker. (With the cash, it's the best deal today by $35.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online between November 28 and December 9.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
- 12 preprogrammed menu options
- bake up to a 2-lb. loaf
- 3 crust shades
- LCD display
- Model: CBK110P1
Sign In or Register