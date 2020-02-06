Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 38 mins ago
Cuisinart Smart Stick Rechargeable Hand Blender w/ Electric Knife
$90 $190
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although most stores charge around $122 or more. Buy Now at Belk

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or pad your order over $99 to bag free shipping.
  • power base
  • 3-cup food processor container
  • electric knife attachment
  • whisk
