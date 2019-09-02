New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
Cuisinart Round Classic Brushed Stainless Waffle Maker
$20 $45
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Cuisinart Round Classic Brushed Stainless Waffle Maker for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most charge around $30. Buy Now

Features
  • 5-setting browning control
  • regulating thermostat
  • indicator lights
  • non-stick plates
  • Model: WMR-CA
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Cuisinart
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register